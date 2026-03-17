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Wichita Women's Fair - Century II

Yellow banner with black text: "Let us help you get the health care services & benefits that you deserve."

Let VA provide you information about VA health care and services

When:

Fri. Apr 24, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

Century II Expo Hall

225 W. Douglas

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

Connecting Veterans with VA

Our outreach team along with a number of  services aimed at women Veterans will be in attendance providing education about their services and other services available through VA health care.

Fri. Apr 24, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Sat. Apr 25, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Sun. Apr 26, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Other VA events

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