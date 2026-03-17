Wichita Women's Fair - Century II
Let VA provide you information about VA health care and services
When:
Fri. Apr 24, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Century II Expo Hall
225 W. Douglas
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
Connecting Veterans with VA
Our outreach team along with a number of services aimed at women Veterans will be in attendance providing education about their services and other services available through VA health care.
Fri. Apr 24, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT
Sat. Apr 25, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT
Sun. Apr 26, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT