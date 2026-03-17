Native American Veterans Benefits and Claims Event - Wichita

Let VA assist you in gaining access to your VA health care

Connecting Veterans with VA

Our outreach team will be providing education sessions on VA health care throughout the day, enrolling Veterans in VA health care, and assisting with disability claims and other benefits. In addition, whole health, women's health, homeless program, suicide prevention, physical therapy, My HealtheVet, and minority Veteran services will be represented.

This event is open to all Veterans, family members, and caregivers.

Please bring a copy of your DD-214 and most recent tax return in order to expedite enrollment and claims.