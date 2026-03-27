Interfaith Walk

Join us for an Inter-Faith Walk to engage in conversation and foster understanding with diverse spiritual groups. There will be a welcome in the Peace Garden to kick off this collaborative event between Chaplain Services and Whole Health. This is an opportunity to engage in dialogue with different faith traditions with the goal of increasing understanding, not a spiritual recruitment event.

Learning stations:

Buddhist

Islamic

Catholic

Mennonite

Latter Day Saints

Methodist

and more!



In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Auditorium (Bldg. 4).