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Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET
End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

Interfaith Walk

Logo for Inter-Faith Walk with symbols of various religions.

When:

Wed. Apr 29, 2026, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Front Lawn of Dole VA

5500 East Kellogg Drive

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

Join us for an Inter-Faith Walk to engage in conversation and foster understanding with diverse spiritual groups. There will be a welcome in the Peace Garden to kick off this collaborative event between Chaplain Services and Whole Health. This is an opportunity to engage in dialogue with different faith traditions with the goal of increasing understanding, not a spiritual recruitment event.

Learning stations:
     Buddhist
     Islamic
     Catholic
     Mennonite
     Latter Day Saints
     Methodist
     and more!

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Auditorium (Bldg. 4).

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