Final Mile Ceremony
When:
Wed. Apr 8, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Where:
Parking area in front of Building 1
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
Kevin Paul Martinelli passed away while a resident of the Dole VA Hospice unit.
Having arranged for his burial to take place at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery in Winfield, we will honor him with a service consistent with the Final Mile Promising Practice prior to sending him off to his final resting place.
Final Mile ceremonies are open to the public and typically last no more than 15 minutes. Please join us if you have the opportunity.