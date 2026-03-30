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Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET
End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

Virtual Veterans Town Hall - Wichita

Dole VA hosting Virtual Veterans Town Hall on August 2, 2023

Join Dole VA on April 15 for an informative town hall for Veterans!

When:

Wed. Apr 15, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Join us for our Quarterly Veterans Town Hall which will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams - Join the meeting now; You can also dial in toll free and listen – 1- Phone conference ID: 230 189 245#

Our town halls are focused on providing information to Veterans, their families, and caregivers, but all are welcome to attend. This quarter, we'll be sharing information on:

  • Hot Topics from the Medical Center Director
  • Information regarding the change to full-tablet prescriptions from pharmacy
  • Pharmacogenomics - what is it and why does it matter
  • Whole Health moment - art therapy

  • A look at current construction projects

    And more!!

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