Virtual Veterans Town Hall - Wichita
Join Dole VA on April 15 for an informative town hall for Veterans!
When:
Wed. Apr 15, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us for our Quarterly Veterans Town Hall which will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams - Join the meeting now; You can also dial in toll free and listen – 1-
Our town halls are focused on providing information to Veterans, their families, and caregivers, but all are welcome to attend. This quarter, we'll be sharing information on:
- Hot Topics from the Medical Center Director
- Information regarding the change to full-tablet prescriptions from pharmacy
- Pharmacogenomics - what is it and why does it matter
- Whole Health moment - art therapy
A look at current construction projects
And more!!