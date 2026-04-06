Red Cross Blood Drive - Wichita

Roll Up Your Sleeve - The need is constant. The gratification is instant. Give blood.

American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center.

The blood drive will be held in the Auditorium, Building 4, Room 111.

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

The need is constant. The gratification is instant. Give blood.