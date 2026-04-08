Advance Directives Fair - Hutchinson

Get help with Durable Power of Attorney for Healthcare or Living Will paperwork

Veterans can receive assistance in completing Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care and Living Will paperwork.

This paperwork allows an individual to name specific people to make health care decisions for them, and to let VA health care providers know their wishes for medical, mental health, long-term, and other types of care.

Scheduling an appointment:

Veterans can reserve an appointment by contacting the Hutchinson Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) at .