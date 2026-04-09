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Women Veteran Health and Benefits Fair

"Women Veterans Health and Benefits Fair" with sunflowers on a yellow and white checkered background.

VHA Eligibility and Enrollment staff, along with VBA Benefits and Claims staff, will be available

When:

Sat. May 2, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Building 4, Room 111 (Auditorium)

5500 East Kellogg Drive

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

Women Veteran Health and Benefits Fair

Saturday, May 2
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Information provided:

• VA Health Care Services
• Women’s Health Program
• Whole Health Program
• Chaplain Services
• Menopause
• Maternity Care
• Mental Health Service
• Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT)

 

Other VA events

Last updated: 