Women Veteran Health and Benefits Fair
VHA Eligibility and Enrollment staff, along with VBA Benefits and Claims staff, will be available
When:
Sat. May 2, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Building 4, Room 111 (Auditorium)
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
Women Veteran Health and Benefits Fair
Saturday, May 2
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Information provided:
• VA Health Care Services
• Women’s Health Program
• Whole Health Program
• Chaplain Services
• Menopause
• Maternity Care
• Mental Health Service
• Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT)