Making Sense out of Menopause - A Workshop
It's More than just Hot Flashes
When:
Sat. Jun 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Building 4, Room 111 (Auditorium)
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
Join us for an informative and supportive workshop designed to help you better understand the menopause transition. Learn about common symptoms of menopause, evidence-based strategies to manage symptoms, and ways to support someone you love going through the menopause transition. The workshop is open to Veterans, their significant others and VA employees.
Schedule of Events
10 to 10:25 a.m. - Welcome and introduction to menopause
10:25 to 10:50 a.m. - Common symptoms of menopause
11 to 11:25 a.m. - Sexual health and relationships during menopause
11:25 to 11:50 a.m. - Pelvic floor health and genital urinary syndrome of menopause
Noon to 12:25 p.m. - Medications for managing menopause symptoms
12:25 to 12:50 p.m. - Behavioral health changes during menopause and advance directives
1 to 1:25 p.m. - Staying healthy and bone and heart health during menopause transition
1:25 to 2 p.m. - Questions, visit tables, connect with care