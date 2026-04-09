Making Sense out of Menopause - A Workshop

Join us for an informative and supportive workshop designed to help you better understand the menopause transition. Learn about common symptoms of menopause, evidence-based strategies to manage symptoms, and ways to support someone you love going through the menopause transition. The workshop is open to Veterans, their significant others and VA employees.

Schedule of Events

10 to 10:25 a.m. - Welcome and introduction to menopause

10:25 to 10:50 a.m. - Common symptoms of menopause

11 to 11:25 a.m. - Sexual health and relationships during menopause

11:25 to 11:50 a.m. - Pelvic floor health and genital urinary syndrome of menopause

Noon to 12:25 p.m. - Medications for managing menopause symptoms

12:25 to 12:50 p.m. - Behavioral health changes during menopause and advance directives

1 to 1:25 p.m. - Staying healthy and bone and heart health during menopause transition

1:25 to 2 p.m. - Questions, visit tables, connect with care

PLEASE: RSVP to ensure adequate educational materials and snacks.