Advance Directives Fair - Wichita

Get help with Durable Power of Attorney for Healthcare or Living Will paperwork

Veterans can receive assistance in completing Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care and Living Will paperwork.

This paperwork allows an individual to name specific people to make health care decisions for them, and to let VA health care providers know their wishes for medical, mental health, long-term, and other types of care.

Scheduling an appointment:

Veterans can reserve an appointment online by clicking here, or by contacting their PACT Social Worker via phone.

For Veterans at a CBOC who would like to complete an Advance Directive, schedule an appointment at your local CBOC with a Social Worker.