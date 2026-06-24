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Virtual Veterans Town Hall - Wichita

Dole VA hosting Virtual Veterans Town Hall on August 2, 2023

Join Dole VA on July 15 for an informative town hall for Veterans!

When:

Wed. Jul 15, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Join us for our Quarterly Veterans Town Hall which will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams - Join the meeting now; You can also dial in toll free and listen – 1- Phone conference ID: 230 189 245#

Our town halls are focused on providing information to Veterans, their families, and caregivers, but all are welcome to attend. This quarter, we'll be sharing information on:

  • Hot Topics from the Medical Center Director
  • Medication reconciliation and how it can affect your care
  • Travel-pay updates

  • My HealtheVet sign-up demonstration

    ....and more.

Other VA events

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