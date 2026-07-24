Dole Veteran Canteen Service Farmers Market
Support Veteran Programs through the Farmers Market
When:
Mon. Aug 3, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Southeast quadrant of Dole VA Campus
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
We’re excited to announce that our annual Farmers Market is just around the corner!
The Farmers Market will offer fresh, locally sourced produce, delicious baked goods, handmade crafts, and more! This is a wonderful opportunity to support local farmers, boost your wellness, and enjoy some great food and company. Bring your family, friends, and colleagues to experience the vibrant atmosphere. Whether you’re looking to shop for fresh fruits and veggies or simply mingle, there’s something for everyone. If you have questions or would like more information, please reach out to Jeremy Vega at jeremiah.vega@va.gov.
Proceeds will support:
- Vets Crisis Suicide Program
- Center for Women Veterans
- Substance Abuse Cessation
- Homelessness Veterans Program
- Warrior to Soul Mate Program
- Beds for Vets & Fisher House
- And, more!!
We hope to see you there!
Mon. Aug 3, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Aug 4, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Aug 5, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Fri. Aug 7, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT