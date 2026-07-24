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Start time: Sunday, July 26, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET
End time: Sunday, July 26, 2026, at noon ET

Dole Veteran Canteen Service Farmers Market

1st Annual VCS Farmers Market graphic with vegetables and fruits.

Support Veteran Programs through the Farmers Market

When:

Mon. Aug 3, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

Southeast quadrant of Dole VA Campus

5500 East Kellogg Drive

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

We’re excited to announce that our annual Farmers Market is just around the corner!

The Farmers Market will offer fresh, locally sourced produce, delicious baked goods, handmade crafts, and more! This is a wonderful opportunity to support local farmers, boost your wellness, and enjoy some great food and company. Bring your family, friends, and colleagues to experience the vibrant atmosphere. Whether you’re looking to shop for fresh fruits and veggies or simply mingle, there’s something for everyone. If you have questions or would like more information, please reach out to Jeremy Vega at jeremiah.vega@va.gov

Proceeds will support:

  • Vets Crisis Suicide Program
  • Center for Women Veterans
  • Substance Abuse Cessation
  • Homelessness Veterans Program
  • Warrior to Soul Mate Program
  • Beds for Vets & Fisher House
  • And, more!!

 

We hope to see you there!

Mon. Aug 3, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Aug 4, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Aug 5, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Fri. Aug 7, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Other VA events

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