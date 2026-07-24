Dole Veteran Canteen Service Farmers Market

We’re excited to announce that our annual Farmers Market is just around the corner!

The Farmers Market will offer fresh, locally sourced produce, delicious baked goods, handmade crafts, and more! This is a wonderful opportunity to support local farmers, boost your wellness, and enjoy some great food and company. Bring your family, friends, and colleagues to experience the vibrant atmosphere. Whether you’re looking to shop for fresh fruits and veggies or simply mingle, there’s something for everyone. If you have questions or would like more information, please reach out to Jeremy Vega at jeremiah.vega@va.gov.

Proceeds will support:

Vets Crisis Suicide Program

Center for Women Veterans

Substance Abuse Cessation

Homelessness Veterans Program

Warrior to Soul Mate Program

Beds for Vets & Fisher House

And, more!!

We hope to see you there!