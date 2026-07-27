8th Annual Veteran Art Show

Nationwide, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities use the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.

Across the country each year, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities compete in a local creative arts competition. The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in writing as well as the performing arts of dance and music.

This year, we're moving the art show back to the main Dole VA campus, using our renovated Auditorium to showcase our Veteran's artworks.

Art will be displayed August 13 and 14, with the awards ceremony taking place on the 14th at 3:00 p.m.