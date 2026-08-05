Veterans Enrollment and Benefits Event - Valley Center
Let VA assist you in gaining access to your VA healthcare
When:
Fri. Aug 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Valley Center Community Center
314 E. Clay St.
Valley Center, KS
Cost:
Free
Connecting Veterans with VA
Our Outreach Team will provide educational resources on VA healthcare, enroll Veterans in VA healthcare, and assist with disability claims and other benefits.
This event is open to Veterans, family members, and caregivers.
Please bring a copy of your DD-214 and most recent tax return in order to expedite enrollment and claims.