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Veterans Enrollment and Benefits Event - Valley Center

Connecting veterans with VA. Come see us! Let us help you get access to the healthcare and other benefits you earned.

Let VA assist you in gaining access to your VA healthcare

When:

Fri. Aug 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Valley Center Community Center

314 E. Clay St.

Valley Center, KS

Cost:

Free

Connecting Veterans with VA

Our Outreach Team will provide educational resources on VA healthcare, enroll Veterans in VA healthcare, and assist with disability claims and other benefits.

This event is open to Veterans, family members, and caregivers.

Please bring a copy of your DD-214 and most recent tax return in order to expedite enrollment and claims.

Other VA events

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