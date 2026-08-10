Veterans Job Fair
Join us for the Robert J. Dole VA Job Fair with 50+ employers ready to hire!
When:
Tue. Aug 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
The Hyatt Regency, Grand Ballroom
400 W. Waterman St.
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
JOIN US for the Robert J. Dole VA Job Fair! This event is Veteran-focused but welcomes all job seekers. Veterans can discover their next opportunity while connecting with 50+ employers who are ready to hire.
Doors open at 8:00 a.m. for employers to begin setting up.
Veteran Job Seekers Only: 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Open to All: 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.