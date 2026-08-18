Skip to Content

Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall

Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall

When:

Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

To dial in by phone, call: 1-

Join us for this Free and Informational Town Hall to learn how you can start receiving Veterans Affairs benefits today. We encourage your questions and feedback to better understand your needs and to ensure quality, comprehensive services for Women Veterans.

Get 1-on-1 assistance with:

  • Resources and services for women Veterans
  • Women Veteran healthcare
  • Mental health
  • VA eligibility
  • Women's health updates

Other VA events

Last updated: 