Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall
When:
Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
To dial in by phone, call: 1-
Join us for this Free and Informational Town Hall to learn how you can start receiving Veterans Affairs benefits today. We encourage your questions and feedback to better understand your needs and to ensure quality, comprehensive services for Women Veterans.
Get 1-on-1 assistance with:
- Resources and services for women Veterans
- Women Veteran healthcare
- Mental health
- VA eligibility
- Women's health updates