Military and Veteran Car Show - Wichita

The First Sergeants at McConnell Air Force Base, in collaboration with the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center, invite active duty military members, Veterans, their families, and community supporters to the Military and Veterans Car Show.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 19, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, in the parking lot in front of building 5 at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center.

The purpose of this gathering is to increase awareness of mental health programs available both during active service and through VA resources after service. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with VA representatives, learn about support programs, and gather information on mental health resources tailored for military members and Veterans.