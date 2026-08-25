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Homeless Stand Down - Wichita

Stand Down event logo with date, time, and location details.

A Community event for anyone experiencing Homelessness

When:

Fri. Oct 9, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Hyde Park

201 S. Greenwood

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

SERVICES:
• VA Benefits & Services
• Housing Assistance
• Counseling & Substance Abuse Referrals
• Legal Services
• Health Screenings
• Employment Services
• Hair Cuts

ITEMS OFFERED:
• Personal Care items
• Clothing
• Food
• Refreshments

SHUTTLE BUS PICK UP/DROP OFF AT ROBERT J. DOLE VAMC, UNITED METHODIST OPEN DOOR, AND SECOND LIGHT.

If you would like to support Dole VA's Homeless Veteran Program, you can donate by clicking the following link:
 

If you would like to volunteer for this event, sign up by clicking the following link:
 

Other VA events

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