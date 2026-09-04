2026 Veteran Walk-in Flu Vaccination Clinic
When:
Wed. Sep 23, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Building 3, first floor lobby
9111 E. Douglas Ave, Suite 200
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
Getting a flu shot (vaccine) is your best protection against the flu. Everyone age 6 months and older should get the vaccine each flu season (Sept through early spring).
Dole VA's Walk-in flu clinic is available to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.
Enhanced flu vaccines are available for Veterans 65+.
Clinic schedule (Wichita):
September 23 - November 6
Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Building 3, Lobby
CBOCS:
All Dole VA CBOCs have vaccines available for Veterans. They will be made available during regularly scheduled appointments.
Hutchinson CBOC:
Will be holding walk-in flu clinics on Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 30 and running through Nov. 4, 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Hays and Parsons CBOCs:
Will be holding walk-in flu clinics Monday through Friday, beginning Sept. 28 and running through Nov. 6, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Dodge City and Salina CBOCs:
Will have vaccines available during regular appointments and on a walk-in basis.
If possible, please call the CBOC in advance to verify vaccine is available and to help us decrease your wait time.
Wed. Sep 23, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Fri. Sep 25, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Mon. Sep 28, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Sep 29, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT