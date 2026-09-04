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2026 Veteran Walk-in Flu Vaccination Clinic

Risk Less. Do More. Get your vaccinations.

When:

Wed. Sep 23, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

Building 3, first floor lobby

9111 E. Douglas Ave, Suite 200

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

Getting a flu shot (vaccine) is your best protection against the flu. Everyone age 6 months and older should get the vaccine each flu season (Sept through early spring).

Dole VA's Walk-in flu clinic is available to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.
Enhanced flu vaccines are available for Veterans 65+.

Clinic schedule (Wichita):
September 23 - November 6
Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Building 3, Lobby

CBOCS:
All Dole VA CBOCs have vaccines available for Veterans. They will be made available during regularly scheduled appointments. 

Hutchinson CBOC:
Will be holding walk-in flu clinics on Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 30 and running through Nov. 4, 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Hays and Parsons CBOCs:
Will be holding walk-in flu clinics Monday through Friday, beginning Sept. 28 and running through Nov. 6, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Dodge City and Salina CBOCs:
Will have vaccines available during regular appointments and on a walk-in basis. 

If possible, please call the CBOC in advance to verify vaccine is available and to help us decrease your wait time.

Wed. Sep 23, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Fri. Sep 25, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Mon. Sep 28, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Sep 29, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

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