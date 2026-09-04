2026 Veteran Walk-in Flu Vaccination Clinic - Hutchinson CBOC
When:
Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Where:
1625 East 30th Street
Hutchinson, KS
Cost:
Free
Getting a flu shot (vaccine) is your best protection against the flu. Everyone age 6 months and older should get the vaccine each flu season (Sept through early spring).
Dole VA's Hutchinson CBOC Walk-in flu clinic is available to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.
Enhanced flu vaccines are available for Veterans 65+.
Clinic schedule:
Every Wednesday, 8:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
September 30 - November 4
If possible, please call in advance to verify we have the vaccine available and to help us decrease your wait time.
Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Wed. Oct 7, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Wed. Oct 14, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Wed. Oct 21, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Wed. Oct 28, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT