2026 Veteran Walk-in Flu Vaccination Clinic - Hays CBOC
When:
Mon. Sep 28, 2026, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Where:
4107 Vine Street
Hays, KS
Cost:
Free
Getting a flu shot (vaccine) is your best protection against the flu. Everyone age 6 months and older should get the vaccine each flu season (Sept through early spring).
Dole VA's Hays CBOC Walk-in flu clinic is available to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.
Enhanced flu vaccines are available for Veterans 65+.
Clinic schedule:
Monday - Friday, 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
September 28 - November 6
If possible, please call in advance to verify we have the vaccine available and to help us decrease your wait time.
Mon. Sep 28, 2026, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Tue. Sep 29, 2026, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT