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2026 Veteran Walk-in Flu Vaccination Clinic - Parsons CBOC

Risk Less. Do More. Get your vaccinations.

When:

Mon. Sep 28, 2026, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

1907 Harding Drive

Parsons, KS

Cost:

Free

Getting a flu shot (vaccine) is your best protection against the flu. Everyone age 6 months and older should get the vaccine each flu season (Sept through early spring).

Dole VA's Parsons CBOC Walk-in flu clinic is available to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.
Enhanced flu vaccines are available for Veterans 65+.

Clinic schedule:
Monday - Friday, 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
September 28 - November 6

 If possible, please call in advance to verify we have the vaccine available and to help us decrease your wait time.

Mon. Sep 28, 2026, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Tue. Sep 29, 2026, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Other VA events

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