2026 Community Mental Health Summit

Date / Time: September 24, 2026 9am – 12pm CT Location: TEAMs via TMS pre-registration Audience: Physicians, Nurses, Psychologists, Certified Counselors and Social Workers Credit/hours: 2.75 hours Accreditations: ACCME/AMMCE-NP, ANCC, APA/NYSED-P, NBCC, ASWB/NYSED-SW Additional Information: VA employees may receive CE’s/learning hours through the talent management system (TMS) by pre-registering, attending & completing the evaluation posted in TMS using the link above.

TOPIC:

Fast-Tracked from Front-line to Home: Understanding the Guard & Reserve Experience

The purpose of the Community Mental Health Summit is to provide an opportunity for all VA staff, community mental health providers (city, county, and state), Veterans and their families to join online so that information can be shared surrounding mental health.

The goal is to learn what mental health resources are available within VA and the community to best serve Veterans and their families.

The Summit is open to active military, Veterans, VA staff, and community members.

If you are a VA staff member, CE is available. To register, click here.

For participant who are not employed by VA, click here to register.