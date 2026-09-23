One-On-One Veteran Assistance Expo - Haysville
Let VA assist you in gaining access to your VA health care
When:
Sat. Oct 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
VFW Post 6957
7507 S. Broadway
Haysville, KS
Cost:
Free
Connecting Veterans with VA
Our Outreach Team will provide educational resources on VA health care, enroll Veterans in VA health care, and assist with disability claims and other benefits.
This event is open to all Veterans, family members, and caregivers.
Please bring a copy of your DD-214 and most recent tax return in order to expedite enrollment and claims.