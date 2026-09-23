Skip to Content

One-On-One Veteran Assistance Expo - Haysville

VA One on One Veteran Assistance Expo and Freedom 250 logos

Let VA assist you in gaining access to your VA health care

When:

Sat. Oct 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

VFW Post 6957

7507 S. Broadway

Haysville, KS

Cost:

Free

Connecting Veterans with VA

Our Outreach Team will provide educational resources on VA health care, enroll Veterans in VA health care, and assist with disability claims and other benefits.

This event is open to all Veterans, family members, and caregivers.

Please bring a copy of your DD-214 and most recent tax return in order to expedite enrollment and claims.

Other VA events

Last updated: 