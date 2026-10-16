Drug Take Back Day - Wichita, KS

A “take back” drop box is located in the entryway of Dole VA's Emergency Department, Bldg. 62.

Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue. Proper disposal of unneeded drugs saves lives and protects the environment and our overall community.

Take Back Day is a free event for communities to properly dispose of old and unneeded medications safely and anonymously.

A “take back” drop box is located in the entryway of Dole VA's Emergency Department, Bldg. 62. It is available throughout the year and open for public use.