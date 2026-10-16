Drug Take Back Day - Wichita, KS
A “take back” drop box is located in the entryway of Dole VA's Emergency Department, Bldg. 62.
When:
Sat. Oct 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Bldg. 62
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue. Proper disposal of unneeded drugs saves lives and protects the environment and our overall community.
Take Back Day is a free event for communities to properly dispose of old and unneeded medications safely and anonymously.
A “take back” drop box is located in the entryway of Dole VA's Emergency Department, Bldg. 62. It is available throughout the year and open for public use.