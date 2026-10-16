Reflections Art Show: How Do You Wish To Be Seen?

The 3rd Annual "Reflections: Seeing Beyond the Surface" art exhibit, hosted at the Envision Arts Center, showcases work by Veteran artists and authors creatively answering the question, “How do you wish to be seen?” Drawings, photography, mixed media, poetry, and more are on display.

This exhibit will remain open to the public through November 13 during regular business hours.

For additional information, please contact Christina.Vasquez@va.gov, .