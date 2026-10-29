Lung Cancer Screening Day / Great American Smokeout Event - Wichita

Join us November 19 from 9 a.m. to Noon in the entrance of Building 1.

There will be information on quitting tobacco products, the Lung Cancer Screening Program, demonstration on the effects of smoking, quit kits, and more.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Veterans, and screening can be lifesaving because lung cancer is most treatable when caught early.

If you’re 50-80 years old and a former or current smoker, talk to your doctor to determine if lung cancer screening is right for you.

The best way to prevent lung cancer? Stop smoking. VA can help with that, but people who smoke and even those who have quit should ask about lung cancer screening.

Early detection saves lives - and every smoke-free day is a victory!