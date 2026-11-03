Veterans Enrollment and Benefits Event - Hays

Let VA assist you in gaining access to your VA healthcare

This event will offer an opportunity to connect with community resources and get assistance accessing VA benefits you've earned.

Concerns about your toxic exposure while in service?

Find out what resources you are eligible for.

Hang out with Veterans and enjoy a free meal together.

Interested in income-based benefits for war-time Veterans and survivors?

Learn about VA burial options.

Need help submitting a VA disability claim?

Need housing or worried about becoming homeless?

Ready to enroll in VA healthcare?

Want to check the status of your disability claim or appeal?

Want to connect with resources available in your community?

Want to learn more about VA healthcare options for women?

This is an exclusive event for Veterans and their families in the Wichita area. Don't miss this opportunity to get the benefits you've earned.

Join us on Friday, November 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and/or Saturday, November 21 from 8:00 a.m. to noon.