Final Mile Ceremony: Edward Imhoff - Wichita, KS

Dole VA will hold a Final Mile Ceremony to honor Army Veteran Edward Francis Imhoff. The ceremony will take place in front of Dole VA’s Building 1.

Mr. Imhoff passed away while a resident in VA’s Community Living Center. Having arranged for his burial to take place at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery in Winfield, Dole VA will honor him with a service consistent with the Final Mile Promising Practice prior to sending him off to his final resting place.

This ceremony is open to the public and typically lasts about 15 minutes.