Veteran Care Coordinators
Dole VA health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained care coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.
Connect with a care coordinator
For more information about Veteran care programs at Dole VA, contact a care coordinator at
Care we provide at Dole VA
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of Veterans. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Mental health services
- Creative arts therapies
- Hormone therapy, in limited circumstances
- Testing for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, counseling, and care for Veterans at risk for HIV
- Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services
Policies and practices to know
The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.
Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.
Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.
Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.
Documentation in medical records: VA Wichita maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, and gender identity, just like any other private health information.
Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal and/or preferred name. You have the right to request that your name and sex are updated as appropriate. There are established procedures for changing your name and sex with the VA Privacy Officer.