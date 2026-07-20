Dole VA receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 20, 2026

Wichita, KS - The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Dole VA in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Conduct site expansion study to determine best options for future construction.

Prepare location for new PET/CT as existing scanner nears the end of its useful life.

Two-part project to replace station-wide nurse call and public address systems for necessary updates and improving communications to patients and staff.

Replace Thermoplastic Polyolefin Roofs throughout facility to prevent water leaks.

“This funding allows Dole VA to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Kansas,” said Medical Center Director Michael Payne.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: