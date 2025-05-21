The BEE (Being Exceptional Everyday) Award was created at Dole VA in 2021 to recognize our exceptional caregivers. These caregivers may include CNA/NAs, health technicians, telehealth care technicians, medical supply technicians, and medical instrument technicians who have made a positive impact on your life.

The BEE Program's goal is to recognize and honor these individuals for the care they provide daily. Please take this opportunity to tell us how an exceptional caregiver has impacted your life.

Click the link below to download the BEE Program nomination form.