Our Research Program

In early 2021, the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center began a journey to establish a research service. Later that year, the RJDVAMC was approved to participate in the All of Us research study, sponsored by the National Institute of Health and the Million Veteran Program sponsored by the VA.

In late 2022, the Robert J. Dole VA was named a CSP ACCESS site. As such, the medical center was assigned Louis Stokes VA in Cleveland, a CSP Node site, as a mentor. This relationship has already resulted in the Dole VA being named as a site for CSP 2025 GOURMET VA. Involvement with other CSP trials and multiple industry-funded trials are now being carefully planned.

Since initiating a research service, the department has grown quickly and has reached several milestones in this short period of time. Due to the dedication and hard work of our investigators, coordinators and support staff, the facility has been approved for and actively participating in a wide range of locally developed and industry sponsored studies to include, oncology, pharmacology, psychology, AI, cardiology, pulmonary, education, and has established a research data repository as a resource for future psychology studies.

Current NCI IRB approved studies being conducted at the RJDVAMC: