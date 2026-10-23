5 ways to celebrate Whole Health Month

April is Whole Health Month, a time to celebrate what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. After all, Whole Health about the person at the center of your health and wellness: You!

By supporting the whole person rather than merely treating symptoms, VA Whole Health helps Veterans live the lives they want to live. Here are five ways you can observe Whole Health Month this April:

1. Get inspired with Veteran success stories.

2. Complete your own Personal Health Inventory.

3. Read the research about how Whole Health helps Veterans with pain management, tobacco cessation, opioid cessation, diabetes, and more!

4. Take 5 minutes for this breathing practice that will take your mind out of fight or flight and reconnect you to your body.

5. Explore complementary and integrative health approaches to support your well-being. Spring into action and take charge of your health and wellness, reach out to your local VA facility, and ask about how you can get started with Whole Health!