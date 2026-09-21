Dole VA Medical Center joins elite group with 5‑star CMS ratings for both quality and patient satisfaction

The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center has been recognized as one of the top hospitals in the nation after earning 5‑star ratings in both overall quality and patient satisfaction from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

According to reporting from Becker’s Hospital Review, only 61 hospitals nationwide achieved 5 stars in both categories this year, placing Dole VA among an elite group of high‑performing facilities.

CMS’ star ratings measure key areas of hospital performance, including mortality, safety of care, readmissions, patient experience, and timely and effective treatment. The dual 5‑star achievement highlights Dole VA’s strong clinical outcomes and consistent, positive feedback from Veterans receiving care.

“Being one of a very small number of hospitals nationwide to earn a 5-star rating in both quality and patient satisfaction is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Michael Payne, director of the VA Wichita Healthcare System, which includes the Dole VA Medical Center. “Dole VA staff strive every day to ensure Veterans feel respected, listened to, and are confident in the care they receive. We’re proud, and we’re committed to raising the standard even higher through our continuous focus on improvement.”

A 2025 analysis of multiple data points resulted in Wichita being named the best city in the country for Veterans’ health care. That ranking highlighted strong coordination across the local health community — including Dole VA — and noted Wichita’s low wait times, high patient satisfaction, and strong access to specialty and mental health care. While the CMS rating stands on its own, the broader community partnership continues to support timely, high‑quality care for Veterans in the region.

The analysis conducted by Becker’s Hospital Review also found:

Veterans Affairs facilities led the nation with 16 VA hospitals on the dual‑list—more than any other system.

Among hospitals with 5‑star patient experience scores, just 24% also achieved a 5‑star quality rating.

The Dole VA Medical Center’s achievement is a result of its ongoing focus on quality and continuous improvement initiatives. The facility continues to strengthen care processes, expand support services, and deepen coordination with outside partners to ensure Veterans have seamless access to the care they need.

“Every Veteran deserves high‑quality care and a positive experience when they walk through our doors,” Payne said. “Our partnerships in the Wichita community help us do more for Veterans, but it’s our dedicated staff who make this 5‑star experience possible. We will keep improving, listening, and delivering the world‑class care our Veterans deserve.”

For more information on CMS hospital ratings, visit Medicare’s Care Compare site.