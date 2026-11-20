Before the first Veteran is admitted to the newly renovated 3 East Medical-Surgical Unit at Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center, staff are taking an important extra step to ensure the safest possible care from day one.

Through a series of realistic simulation exercises, Dole VA healthcare teams are putting the new unit's equipment, procedures, and emergency response plans to the test. The goal is simple: identify any potential issues and make improvements before Veterans ever walk through the door.

Recently, multidisciplinary teams participated in a variety of scenarios that reflected both routine and unexpected situations that can occur in a hospital setting. Training exercises included assisting patients with mobility challenges, responding to patient falls, managing disruptive behavior, caring for bariatric patients, addressing severe weather situations, and responding to a medical emergency.

The simulations brought together nurses, providers, therapists, medical support assistants, charge nurses, VA Police, and emergency response teams. Working side by side in the actual clinical environment helps staff practice communication, teamwork, and decision-making while becoming familiar with the renovated space.

"These exercises give us a chance to see how our people, equipment, and processes work together before Veterans are admitted to the unit," said Jeffrey Steinert, RN, Simulation Coordinator. "If we find something that could work better, we can make those changes now. That helps us provide safer, more effective care when Veterans need us."

Following each exercise, participants gather to discuss what went well, what challenges were identified, and where improvements can be made. Feedback is carefully reviewed and used to refine workflows, strengthen emergency procedures, and improve the overall patient experience.

Simulation-based training has become a recognized best practice in healthcare because it allows teams to uncover potential risks in a controlled environment. By practicing ahead of time, staff can be better prepared when real situations occur.

For Veterans and their families, these efforts reflect Dole VA's ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care. Every lesson learned during training helps create a safer environment and reinforces the medical center's promise to be ready when Veterans need us most.