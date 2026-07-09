Legislation provides path to stability for homeless Veterans

An amendment to House Bill 2274 in the Kansas Legislature authorizes the issuance of non-driver identification (ID) cards to homeless Veterans who may lack legal forms of documentation that verify their identity.

Instead, “alternative, verified forms of documentation from homeless shelters or official agencies” can be used to prove identity and residency.

The signing of the amended bill - attended by Maegan Carlsten, Dole VA’s HUDVASH Coordinator - brings a successful conclusion to a longstanding effort by the Greater Wichita Area Veterans Advocacy Board (GWAVAB).

“Dole VA Homeless Programs have been working on this initiative since 2018,” said program supervisor Kenny Barker. “GWAVAB took this on as a task when the board began, and we’ve been a part of that board from Day 1.”

Ensuring access to IDs is a fundamental step towards supporting stability and independence.

“Removing barriers to identification for Veterans is essential,” Carlsten shared. “Without valid identification, Veterans often face significant obstacles in accessing housing, transportation, health care, benefits, and other critical resources.”

Dole VA hosts quarterly clinics with the Department of Motor Vehicles to further simplify the process of acquiring ID for Veterans. You can check our Facebook page and Events webpage for scheduled clinics.