Stories
VA Wichita health care top stories.
Did you know there are more than 20,000 prescription medications available in the United States alone?
VA’s Cardiology Access and Resources for Delivery of Integrated Outreach to Veterans Network (CARDIO-VET for short), operated in partnership with the VA Office of Rural Health (ORH), expands access to care for Veterans in rural and highly rural communities to expert care.
The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center recently received a state-of-the-art interactive gaming system from the American Legion Auxiliary of Kansas to help older Veterans stay mentally and socially engaged.
The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita is celebrating the outstanding achievements of its Veteran artists who placed at the prestigious 2025 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival (NVCAF).
Overcoming substance use and addiction is a monumental challenge for most.
Veterans are now able to get earlier appointments using a new text messaging tool.
Dole VA earned a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in their 2025 Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
Goodwill Industries International (GII) Names Marcus Johnson its 2025 Carol and Tommy Moore Veteran of the Year
In moving ceremonies held at Wichita State University’s Metroplex on June 20, Dole VA Medical Center honored nearly 400 Vietnam-era Veterans and 10 surviving spouses with official lapel pins. The event marked the culmination of the 13-year commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.
Wichita has been recognized as the top city in the nation for Veterans’ health care, according to Trajector Medical’s 2025 rankings.