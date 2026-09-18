Stories
VA Wichita health care top stories.
Now through December 4, 2024, the City of Wichita will pay a $1,000 lease signing bonus for the first 30 units leased to Veterans coming from homelessness using a Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) voucher. Leases must start between Nov. 5 -Dec. 4, 2024. Call 316-462-3700 to find out more!
On November 25 from Noon - 1:30 p.m., join us by the Main Flagpole for a Native American powwow highlighting traditional dancing in regalia, singing, and music provided by the Wichita Inter-Tribal Warrior Society. We will be streaming live for those who would like to observe virtually.
At the monthly meeting of the Coalition to End Homelessness in Wichita and Sedgwick County last week, the Dole VA Homeless team was praised for their hard work and successes toward helping unhoused Veterans to secure shelter.
The Summit will take place this Friday, October 25, at the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland offices at 360 Lexington Road in Wichita from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Air National Guard, 184th Wing, 184 Civil Engineer Squadron recently expanded Dole VA’s gravel parking lot by 35-40 spaces.
A cohort of five nursing students is three months into the year-long VA Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP) at Dole VA.
Show your body love and respect with regular self-checks. Regularly checking your breasts may help you find breast cancer early, when it’s more likely to be treated successfully.
The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center has housed 158 Veterans experiencing homelessness in Kansas, exceeding the goal of 136 set for this fiscal year. 97.5% of these Veterans have not returned to homelessness.
For the second year in a row, the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center earned a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings. Only 8.2% of hospitals surveyed received a 5-star rating this year, placing Dole VA in elite company.
RN Nathen Yunker was recently caring for a 76-year-old Veteran with lung cancer and metastasis to the bone.