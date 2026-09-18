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VA Wichita health care top stories.

  • Now through December 4, 2024, the City of Wichita will pay a $1,000 lease signing bonus for the first 30 units leased to Veterans coming from homelessness using a Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) voucher. Leases must start between Nov. 5 -Dec. 4, 2024. Call 316-462-3700 to find out more!

    Male Veteran and his female partner smiling.

  • On November 25 from Noon - 1:30 p.m., join us by the Main Flagpole for a Native American powwow highlighting traditional dancing in regalia, singing, and music provided by the Wichita Inter-Tribal Warrior Society. We will be streaming live for those who would like to observe virtually.

    Native American Fancy Dancer

  • At the monthly meeting of the Coalition to End Homelessness in Wichita and Sedgwick County last week, the Dole VA Homeless team was praised for their hard work and successes toward helping unhoused Veterans to secure shelter.

    Homeless team (L to R): Jen McGill from United Way and VA Social Workers Danielle Brummett, Kenny Barker, Samantha Nelson, and Cindy Sawyer.

  • The Summit will take place this Friday, October 25, at the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland offices at 360 Lexington Road in Wichita from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

    lady

  • The Air National Guard, 184th Wing, 184 Civil Engineer Squadron recently expanded Dole VA’s gravel parking lot by 35-40 spaces.

    184CES Pavements and Construction Equipment Shop

  • A cohort of five nursing students is three months into the year-long VA Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP) at Dole VA.

    A cohort of nursing students meets with a proctor.

  • Show your body love and respect with regular self-checks. Regularly checking your breasts may help you find breast cancer early, when it’s more likely to be treated successfully.

    Woman self-checking breast for lumps

  • The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center has housed 158 Veterans experiencing homelessness in Kansas, exceeding the goal of 136 set for this fiscal year. 97.5% of these Veterans have not returned to homelessness.

    Over 50 services were available for homeless individuals to access at Dole VA's Homeless Stand Down, held at Wichita's Hyde Park on Friday, Sept. 20.

  • For the second year in a row, the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center earned a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings. Only 8.2% of hospitals surveyed received a 5-star rating this year, placing Dole VA in elite company.

    Staff of Dole VA's Intensive Care Unit celebrate 12 consecutive months without a patient suffering from a Healthcare-Acquired Infection.

  • RN Nathen Yunker was recently caring for a 76-year-old Veteran with lung cancer and metastasis to the bone.

    Nathen Yunker, RN, receives Daisy Award recognition