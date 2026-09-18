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Stories

VA Wichita health care top stories.

  • Seeking to improve the quality of life and independence of both homeless and recently housed Veterans, staff from Dole VA and United Way of the Plains conceived the idea of allowing Veterans to ride Wichita city buses for free.

    Veterans Ride Free image

  • Dole VA honored one of its most valued and crucial resources during the Volunteer Banquet on Friday, April 19.

    Dole VA staff serving food to volunteers at the buffet table.

  • In the fast-paced environment of Dole VA’s Cath Lab — where urgency often rules — registered nurse Brittany Corona recently demonstrated exceptional vigilance and dedication that ultimately saved a Veteran’s life.

    Brittany Corona, RN, Cath Lab recognized hidden symptoms of Veteran and saves her life.

  • Thanks to quick thinking by a visitor and actions by Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center staff, a Veteran and his family will celebrate at least one more holiday season together.

    three dole va staffers

  • Army Veteran Robert William Stephens, Jr., recently passed away while an inpatient at Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center. Alaina Reyes, Decedent Affairs Specialist for Dole VA, discovered Mr. Stephens had no next of kin.

    Members of the Dole VA Police Department and Veteran biker groups salute Army Veteran Robert Williams Stephens Jr. during a recent Final Mile ceremony.

  • From live poetry and singing performances to painted ceramics and sculptures, the 2023 Veterans Art Show showcased the artistic talents of local Veterans in 23 categories.

    Veteran Art Show graphic design

  • Extension will ensure that no Veteran or survivor will miss out on a single day of backdated PACT Act benefits

    PACT Act Update

  • The Dole VA Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and supporting staff crossed a notable benchmark last week: 365 days with zero healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)

    Group photo of Dole VA ICU staff being recognized for 365 days without an infection.