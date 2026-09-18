Stories
VA Wichita health care top stories.
Seeking to improve the quality of life and independence of both homeless and recently housed Veterans, staff from Dole VA and United Way of the Plains conceived the idea of allowing Veterans to ride Wichita city buses for free.
Dole VA honored one of its most valued and crucial resources during the Volunteer Banquet on Friday, April 19.
In the fast-paced environment of Dole VA’s Cath Lab — where urgency often rules — registered nurse Brittany Corona recently demonstrated exceptional vigilance and dedication that ultimately saved a Veteran’s life.
Thanks to quick thinking by a visitor and actions by Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center staff, a Veteran and his family will celebrate at least one more holiday season together.
Army Veteran Robert William Stephens, Jr., recently passed away while an inpatient at Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center. Alaina Reyes, Decedent Affairs Specialist for Dole VA, discovered Mr. Stephens had no next of kin.
From live poetry and singing performances to painted ceramics and sculptures, the 2023 Veterans Art Show showcased the artistic talents of local Veterans in 23 categories.
Extension will ensure that no Veteran or survivor will miss out on a single day of backdated PACT Act benefits
The Dole VA Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and supporting staff crossed a notable benchmark last week: 365 days with zero healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)