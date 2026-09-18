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VA Wichita health care top stories.

  • As of July 17, 2023, Michael D. Payne, Jr., is the CEO / Medical Center Director of Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas.

    Michael Payne Intro

  • Access to Dole VA's northeast gate at Waterman will be closed April 10-23, 2023, to accommodate utility relocations for the new Boiler Plant project. Barriers will be placed at entrances to the closed area. All other gates will remain open.

    map

  • The COMPACT Act guarantees Veterans in suicidal crisis can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for free emergency health care.

    End Veteran Suicide

  • Dr. George Martinez, Supportive Care Provider in the Dole VA Community Living Center, was recently recognized with the Patient Safety Good Catch Award.

    Dr. George Martinez, surrounded by supporting staff, receives the VISN 15 Good Catch Award for avoiding possible harm to a patient through his focus on ensuring Veterans receive continuous care from community providers.

  • I am excited to announce that Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center has been designated a Pathway to Excellence health care facility by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). 

    round blue logo

  • Associate Director Alicia Miller began the Last Roll Call ceremony on Sat., Nov. 12, by invoking the words of Abraham Lincoln.

    Church filled with people

  • The Micra, a pacemaker that requires no incision to implant and has no leads, was installed in a Veteran at the Dole VA for the first time. The procedure was conducted by Cardiologist Dr. Freidy Eid.

    Dr. Freidy Eid