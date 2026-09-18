Stories
VA Wichita health care top stories.
As of July 17, 2023, Michael D. Payne, Jr., is the CEO / Medical Center Director of Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas.
Access to Dole VA's northeast gate at Waterman will be closed April 10-23, 2023, to accommodate utility relocations for the new Boiler Plant project. Barriers will be placed at entrances to the closed area. All other gates will remain open.
The COMPACT Act guarantees Veterans in suicidal crisis can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for free emergency health care.
Dr. George Martinez, Supportive Care Provider in the Dole VA Community Living Center, was recently recognized with the Patient Safety Good Catch Award.
I am excited to announce that Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center has been designated a Pathway to Excellence health care facility by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).
Associate Director Alicia Miller began the Last Roll Call ceremony on Sat., Nov. 12, by invoking the words of Abraham Lincoln.
The Micra, a pacemaker that requires no incision to implant and has no leads, was installed in a Veteran at the Dole VA for the first time. The procedure was conducted by Cardiologist Dr. Freidy Eid.