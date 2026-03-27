VA-STEP (Nursing and Pharmacy)

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We’re working on VA.gov right now. If you have trouble signing in or using any online applications or tools, check back after Monday, March 30, 2026. Thank you for your patience as we make these improvements.

Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET

End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET