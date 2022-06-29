2022 Robert J. Dole VAMC Veteran Art Show
Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center will host its 2022 Veteran Art Show August 11 & 12. The mission of this annual event is to honor the creative talents and personal narratives of our Veterans in the Divisions of Art, Creative Writing, Music, Dance and Drama.
Veterans are invited to share their work to compete or just for show. This year's National Veterans Creative Arts Festival is including the top 3 finalists in each subcategory to compete nationally.
Submission Deadlines
July 25: Performing Arts (Music, Dance, Drama); Registration forms are available upon request. Please contact Christian Vasquez through one of the methods listed below.
July 29: Creative Writing & Art
For more information, contact Christina Vasquez by email at Christina.vasquez@va.gov, or call 316-685-2221, ext. 54658.