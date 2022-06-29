2022 Robert J. Dole VAMC Veteran Art Show

Veterans are invited to share their work to compete or just for show. This year's National Veterans Creative Arts Festival is including the top 3 finalists in each subcategory to compete nationally.

Submission Deadlines

July 25: Performing Arts (Music, Dance, Drama); Registration forms are available upon request. Please contact Christian Vasquez through one of the methods listed below.

July 29: Creative Writing & Art

For more information, contact Christina Vasquez by email at Christina.vasquez@va.gov, or call 316-685-2221, ext. 54658.