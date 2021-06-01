Chaplain services
VA Wilkes-Barre's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays.
Spiritual and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Weddings
Worship services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:
Catholic Mass is scheduled in the Chapel on Sundays at 1:00 PM and weekdays at 11:30 AM and in Hero's Haven in the 2nd Floor Dining Room of the Community Living Center at 1:30 PM on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of each month.
Protestant Worship Service is scheduled on Sundays at 1:00 PM in the 3rd Floor Dining Room of the Community Living Center.
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a chaplain
Chaplain services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, particularly in urgent situations or emergencies. For more information, please call our chaplain office.
Interfaith Chapel
Chaplain Service Office
First floor
Rooms C1-73, C1-74, C1-74A
Map of Wilkes-Barre campus
Phone: 570-824-3521, ext. 27301
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET