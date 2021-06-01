Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Catholic Mass is scheduled in the Chapel on Sundays at 1:00 PM and weekdays at 11:30 AM and in Hero's Haven in the 2nd Floor Dining Room of the Community Living Center at 1:30 PM on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of each month.

Protestant Worship Service is scheduled on Sundays at 1:00 PM in the 3rd Floor Dining Room of the Community Living Center.

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

Chaplain services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, particularly in urgent situations or emergencies. For more information, please call our chaplain office.

Interfaith Chapel

Chaplain Service Office

First floor

Rooms C1-73, C1-74, C1-74A

Map of Wilkes-Barre campus

Phone: 570-824-3521, ext. 27301

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

