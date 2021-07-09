Deadline for entry into the 2021 Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition is July 30

The 2021 Local Creative Arts Competition may look different this year, but it is back! This year’s 13th Annual Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition will be held VIRTUALLY August 23-27, 2021. The Creative Arts Competition has 120 categories in 5 divisions (art, creative writing, dance, drama, and music.) Veterans enrolled to receive care at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center are eligible to enter the local competition. First place category winners will be entered into the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition where their submissions will be judged against Veterans from all over the nation. Pictured is the 2020 National 1st Place Winner in oil Painting by Charles Burt from VA Puget Sound Health care System titled “Respect.”

For more information or to request an entry form, please contact vhawbpcreativearts@va.gov.