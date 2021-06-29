Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center to Hold Virtual Community Town Hall

What:

The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre is hosting a Live Virtual Community Town Hall Meeting through Webex. Veterans, family members and the public can interact with us live during the broadcast.

This is a Public Meeting all are welcome to attend.

Who: Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center Director Russell E. Lloyd will host the meeting.

When: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM

Where: The Virtual Community Town Hall Meeting will be broadcast live on Webex:

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m7da6dbf0617e316ec2eecd0bb6c39977

*** YOU WILL NEED TO DOWNLOAD WEBEX SOFTWARE TO PARTICIPATE

Meeting Number (access code): 199 385 8961

Meeting Password: mrZAMGU$878

Or Join by Phone 1-404-397-1596 Toll Number

Background: Normally, this time of year, we’re traveling around the catchment, hosting Community Town Hall Meetings at our Community Based Outpatient Clinics to enhance our communication and interaction with the Veterans we serve.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced us all to a new normal, communication remains an important element of the services that we continue to provide our Veterans.

The virtual meeting is open to the public and all Veterans, family members and stakeholders are encouraged to attend.

RSVP: Questions can be directed to John.Baloga@va.gov