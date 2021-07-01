Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center to Host VA Enrollment Fair in Wilkes-Barre

What: The Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center is hosting a VA Enrollment Fair in the Pavilion at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. The Enrollment Fair will offer Veterans the opportunity to explore their eligibility for Health Care.

Who: Veterans not enrolled for VA Health Care.

When: Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM

Where: In the Outdoor Pavilion at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center 1111 East End Blvd. Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.

Background:

VA Healthcare eligibility criteria changes over time, so may a Veteran’s eligibility for care. A Veteran once deemed ineligible for VA health care may become eligible if they experience changes in income level, health, or suffer a catastrophic event.

If you’re a Veteran who has never applied for VA healthcare, this is a great opportunity to investigate the healthcare benefits that you may be entitled to.

Unenrolled women Veterans are encouraged to join us and discover the many services offered at the Wilkes-Barre VA.

At the enrollment fair you can ask questions and start the enrollment process to determine your eligibility for VA Healthcare. Veterans are encouraged to bring their DD214 and general income information if available.

RSVP: Media interested in attending should RSVP to John.Baloga@va.gov