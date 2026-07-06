PRESS RELEASE

July 6, 2026

Wilkes-Barre, PA - The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the signing of a PACT Act lease for the new Outpatient Clinic (OPC) in Allentown, Pa., marking a significant step toward expanding access to high-quality health care services for Veterans in the region.

VA signs lease for new Allentown Outpatient Clinic to expand Veterans’ access to healthcare

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the signing of a PACT Act lease for the new Outpatient Clinic (OPC) in Allentown, Pa., marking a significant step toward expanding access to high-quality health care services for Veterans in the region.

To increase clinical capacity and provide Veterans with more convenient and timely access to VA care, construction and facility preparation are expected to be completed by winter 2029, and the first patient is planned to be seen by summer 2029.

The facility will enhance access, expand, and modernize Primary Care space while right-sizing a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient facility that delivers integrated Primary Care, Mental Health, Specialty Care, and Ancillary services, improving operational efficiency and the overall Veteran experience. The new lease will provide 81,719 net usable square feet (NUSF) of replacement outpatient clinic space, including 600 parking spaces, in support of the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

“Our mission is to provide world-class health care to our nation’s heroes,” said Phillip Christy, chief acquisition officer and principal executive director of the Office of Acquisition, Logistics, and Construction. “This new leased facility will significantly enhance access, expand capacity, and ensure Veterans receive the high-quality care and services.”

VA remains committed to long-term, sustainable improvements in access, consistently prioritizing timely care for all Veterans. This reflects ongoing, company-wide efforts to further enhance access.

For more information, contact John Baloga at John.Baloga@va.gov or .

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