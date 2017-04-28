Veteran Transitions

PRESS RELEASE

April 28, 2017

Wilkes-Barre , PA — Mr. Russell E Lloyd, Director of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, encourages Veterans to utilize VA resources for life’s transitions.

As the weather breaks and spring approaches, thoughts of ball games, fishing, and family cookouts begin to abound. The longer days and warmer weather are a welcome and easy transition after another Pennsylvania winter, but not all transitions are easy. For the returning Veteran, the transition back to civilian life often takes time, energy, strength and support.

The idea of returning home to your loved ones may seem an ideal situation, but for many Veterans readjusting to civilian life can be difficult. Civilian life is a break in the routine and regiment of service, a break from the comradery formed among soldiers as they dedicate their lives to our country and to keeping one another safe.

Civilian life can seem too simple, too quiet and too relaxed. Replacing the adrenaline, structure, and intensity of deployment with the everyday demands and responsibilities of being a husband, a wife, a father or a mother is not always a smooth transition. For those suffering the physical and emotional wounds of battle, the transition can be that much more difficult, as it also involves transitioning from a strong, independent soldier to a civilian needing assistance with everyday tasks.

The strength, independence, and perseverance that our Veterans learned in the military can also help them overcome the obstacles of civilian life. At the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, as well as VA Medical Centers across the nation, there are specialized resources to assist not only the Veteran transitioning to civilian life, but for the Veteran that may be struggling with any of life’s transitions.

Transitions are a normal part of life. As you embrace the transition of the season, I ask that our Veterans also embrace the transitions within their lives. Although life’s transitions may not come easily, there are resources available to assist you in overcoming any challenges you may encounter. You were strong enough to serve; you are strong enough to ask for help. The VA can help and we’re here to provide the support and compassion necessary to overcome all your transitions.

Sincerely,

Russell E Lloyd

Medical Center Director

VA Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, PA