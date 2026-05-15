Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 15, 2026

Wilkes-Barre, PA - Wilkes-Barre, PA – The Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

https://www.va.gov/health/docs/VHA-NRM-Project-Awards-FY2026-Q1.pdf

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project for The Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center in the second quarter of FY2026:

Electronic Health Record Modernization Infrastructure Upgrades.

“According to Wilkes-Barre VA Director Russell Lloyd, this funding enables the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center to continue modernizing and enhancing its operations, ensuring that the medical center stays safe, efficient, and well-equipped to deliver high-quality care to Veterans within our 19-county service area.”

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: